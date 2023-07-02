SPAIN offers a great diversity of natural landscapes, surprising, diverse and full of contrasts from mountains, volcanoes, wetlands, forests, rivers, valleys, cliffs, lakes… and hining is a great way to reap the benefits of what nature has to offer.

Malaga itself is brimming with breathtaking natural reserves and parks with over 150 hiking trails in which to discover these natural wonders.

Two of these breathtaking hiking trails, El Caminito del Rey and the Ruta de la Sauceda, have been included by the web site ‘Los Senderos Mas Bonitos De España’ (The Most Beautiful Footpaths In Spain) in their list of the top ten most beautiful footpaths in all of spain.

The Caminito del Rey is undoubtedly one of the great tourist attractions in the province of Malaga and easily the most popular hike in Spain with a reputation as the world’s most dangerous pathway!

This breathtaking and historic trail in Spain runs through cliffs, canyons, and a large valley, with spectacular views from beginning to end of the 6.8km linear route.

The Sauceda Route

The Sauceda Route, though less well known than the Caminito del Rey, it is also one of the most popular trails in Spain.

A trail full of history, deepest forests and wonderful views which crosses the heart of the Alcornocales Natural Park.

The Sauceda Route is also a linear route, a 9.0-km out-and-back trail near Cortes de la Frontera, Málaga. Generally considered a moderately challenging hike, taking an average of 3 h 42 min to complete.

The rest of the most beautiful footpaths in Spain according to The Most Beautiful Footpaths In Spain are made up of the following: Risco de Levante (Huelva), Estrechos del Ebro (Teruel), Desfiladeros de las Xanas, Lagos de Somiedo (Asturias), Hoz de Alarcón (Cuenca), Ruta de las médulas (León), Garganta de los infiernos (Cáceres) and Los siete puentes (La Rioja).

