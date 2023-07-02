2 bedroom Villa for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 184,900

Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 184,900

Newly renovated villa with private pool and sunny location in popular El Chaparral A warm welcome to this newly renovated and homely villa with an attractive location in popular El Chaparral. The villa has a sunny location and a private pool. Proximity to Torrevieja's well-known salt lakes, the large Habaneras shopping center and Torrevieja's urban pulse. Nice beaches and cliffs a short drive away. On the southern Costa Blanca there are also a large number of well-known and well-maintained golf courses.The villa has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room and kitchen. Added to this… See full property details