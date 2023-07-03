UPSCALE tourism is on the rise in Spain, with Malaga positioned as one of top locations in the country for the high-end traveller.

High-end tourism in Spain has been on the rise for the last few years, increasing its revenue between 5% and 8% annually since 2017 and doubling the growth rate of traditional tourism.

According to Circulo Fortuny. Spain’s leading association in the high-end and excellence sector, the growth in high-end tourism in Spain is booming, reaching six-million high-value tourists last year, 2022.

High-end holidays are no longer just five-star hotels in go-to luxury locations, but are levelling up in sophistication and the Costa del Sol, along with the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Madrid and Barcelona, occupies the top positions in Spain among the favourite destinations of luxury travellers.

Malaga itself is the leading province in Andalucia in terms of Michelin star awards, with a total of 10 out of the 22 stars awarded to southern Spanish restaurants.

Revamped and revitalised, the Costa del Sol boasts sleek ports, an exciting culinary scene and a growing clutch of cultural attractions, all of which attract the big spenders.

British tourists continue to rank first in this sector on the Costa del Sol. Last year, 2022, Brits made up 16% of the high-end tourism visitors.

The province is also attracting more and more long-haul travellers, such as Americans, who on average spend a whopping €225 euros per day.

