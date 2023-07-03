CRUISE tourism is on course to set records this year in Andalucia as the sector gets back on track.

Up until May, Andalucian ports have received a total of 387,129 passengers, compared to 191,199 in the same period last year.

This represents an increase of 202%, according to stats published by the State-owned Spanish Port System, Puertos del Estado.

The Andalucian port which has registered the most cruise ship traffic is Cadiz, with a total of 131 ships and 198,632 passengers, followed by Malaga, with 118 cruise ships and 167,401 tourists.

Compared to the same period in 2022, the port of Cadiz has increased the total number of passengers by 105.6%. With the port of Malaga seeing a 105.2% bump in tourism numbers.

On a national level, the port with the most movements was Las Palmas, with 819,936 passengers and 356 cruise ships.

Pending on the summer and autumn months, which are the strongest for cruise tourism, the sector is on track to set records this year after the harsh impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

