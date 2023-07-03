THE Picasso Celebration 1973-2023, an initiative promoted by the governments of Spain and France that pays tribute to the artist on the 50th anniversary of his death has registered more than a million visitors in its first half of the anniversary.

The Picasso Celebration has reached its halfway point with 22 exhibitions held, eight of which have taken place in Spain with more than 400,000 visitors.

The tribute to Picasso goes beyond the Spanish borders, with another 14 other exhibitions in Europe and the United States that have captivated more than 600,000 visitors.

Outside Spain, the exhibitions organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death have taken place in Germany, Belgium, the United States, France, Italy and Switzerland.

In the coming months, a further 17 exhibitions will be inaugurated around the world, seven of them in Spain including exhibitions at the Carmen Thyssen Museum and the Picasso Museum in Malaga.

