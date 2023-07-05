LEADING Andalucian wineries took part in a major wine conference in Japan last month.

Nine wineries from Malaga, Cadiz, Huelva and Cordoba attended the event organised by Andalucia TRADE.

Held in the cities of Fukuoka and Kumamoto, the conference boosted current trade relations between Spain and the Land of the Rising Sun.

Japan has become the largest Asian market for the export of Spanish wines, and it continues to grow.

Wine sales from Analucia to Japan grew almost 20% last year, generating over €8 million for the region.

Japan is the eighth largest market in the world for Andalucian wines, making up 40% of total sales in Asia.

Read more: