3 bedroom Villa for sale in Lliber with pool - € 455,000

Llíber, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 455,000

Lovely detached villa with amazing views, the villa is sat on a large plot, the property is over 2 floors and was built by the present owners When you enter the main area of the plot you will see the property has been built around the pool area and gives a great courtyard style feel to the outside area. The main living area has a glazed in naya with large sliding doors that can be opened to bring the outside in and is a great sun trap for the winter sun, from here you have a snug with wood burner and there is a lovely atrium with hidden hot tub all in working order, door leads to the winter… See full property details