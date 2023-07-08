VALENCIA City Council’s pest control unit has been kept busy this year with 118 neighbourhood complaints about tiger mosquitoes up to the end of June.

The Patraix, Pobles del Sud and Quatre Carreres districts have seen the most interventions, with June the busiest month so far.

Visits to areas infested by mosquitoes involve a sweep of a radius of around 150 metres to eradicate the pest.

The unit works all year in the constant battle against the insect, with ditches and marshes of lakes inspected during the winter, as well as regular inspections of urban areas that are regarded as sensitive.

They include hospitals, health centres, transportation centres, and landscaped areas that have a historical presence of mosquitoes.

The council has been running the ‘Door to Door’ project since 2019 where neighbourhood associations, owner communities, and any individual resident can request information and training on the fight against tiger mosquitoes.

The pest control unit also runs educational talks and workshops as well as distributing guidance to anybody who requests it.

