CONSTRUCTION of a ‘sustainable’ sports park for La Manga should start soon after a contract was awarded for the first phase of the project.

The park will be built next to the Canal de Estacio with the aim of revitalising an urban area covering 15,000 m2 of land.

The €1.19 million project will be largely paid for by a European Regional Development Fund grant.

The general director of Mobility and the Coast, Marina Munuera, said: “This will turn a degraded space into a natural, sports, and cultural enclave to enjoy 365 days a year.”

Sporting facilities will include a 7-a-side football pitch with stands, a 3×3 basketball court, a climbing wall, and a range of climbing and calisthenic games.

New paths for pedestrians and cyclists will be created along with green corridors with flowerbeds and native vegetation.

A new viewpoint will also be set up to offer a spectacular view of the La Manga area.