RINCON DE LA VICTORIA is home to one of the best preserved Roman villas in Andalucía, Villa Antíopa, found on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

The mystical third century Roman villa, which still stands centuries after its construction, was initially discovered almost 20 years ago.

Thanks to the villa’s well preserved conditions, visitors can journey through time and get a first-hand glimpse of how these great Roman villages functioned, their architecture, decoration, objects, and their social and economic activities.

Visitors can admire the architectural remains, ceramics and stunning mosaics of those who once lived in this Roman dwelling as well as visit the newly-opened museum which houses 13 large perfectly preserved mosaics as well as a marble sculpture of the god Bacchus and 142 archaeological pieces found during the excavations of the site that was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) in 2008.

During the first half of 2023, a total of 9,242 people have enjoyed this Roman villa, considered one of the best preserved in Andalucia.

