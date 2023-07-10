A BRITISH tourist suffered serious injuries after falling from a second floor hotel balcony in Can Picafort, Mallorca.
The 25-year-old man plunged four metres to the ground from the Haiti Hotel at around 12.30am on Monday.
SAMU paramedics attending him said he had been in a ‘state of intoxication’.
He was taken to Son Espases hospital with multiple fractures including broken legs and a broken pelvis.
The Guardia Civil have taken charge of an investigation and confirmed the incident may have been prompted by the man taking drugs.
It’s the second balcony incident involving a UK holidaymaker in less than a week in the Balearic Islands.
A 35-year-old British man fell to his death on Tuesday from the second floor of an apartment block in Sant Antoni.
READ MORE: