A BRITISH tourist suffered serious injuries after falling from a second floor hotel balcony in Can Picafort, Mallorca.

The 25-year-old man plunged four metres to the ground from the Haiti Hotel at around 12.30am on Monday.

SAMU paramedics attending him said he had been in a ‘state of intoxication’.

He was taken to Son Espases hospital with multiple fractures including broken legs and a broken pelvis.

The Guardia Civil have taken charge of an investigation and confirmed the incident may have been prompted by the man taking drugs.

It’s the second balcony incident involving a UK holidaymaker in less than a week in the Balearic Islands.

A 35-year-old British man fell to his death on Tuesday from the second floor of an apartment block in Sant Antoni.

READ MORE: