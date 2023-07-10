A BRITISH man has been arrested at Palma Airport after being accused of raping his girlfriend- also British- hours earlier at their Magaluf area hotel.

The assault is said to have happened at around 6.00am on Sunday at a three-star hotel on the Torrenova urbanisation in Magaluf.

The 24-year-old complainant said she was forced to have sex with her partner, 38, in the bathroom.

The victim was taken to Son Espases hospital for a full examination.

The Guardia Civil discovered the aggressor headed straight to the airport to catch a flight back to the UK.

He was arrested at the airport just five hours after the assault.

Last May, a British tourist was arrested and jailed after raping a female friend of his son’s in Magaluf.

He also made a quick dash to Palma Airport to unsuccessfully avoid the clutches of the authorities.

