THE Costa del Sol is climbing the ranks as a top luxury destination in Europe, with the city of Marbella leading the way.

The wealth of sun-kissed beaches found in Malaga province is being increasingly joined by high-end residential alternatives, 5-Star luxury hotels and resorts and designer fashion stores which are complemented by the museums and cultural offerings in Malaga city, all of which are propelling the Costa del Sol to the top of the ranks of luxury destinations in Europe.

In the case of hotels, the Costa del Sol has 10 5-Star hotel establishments classified as ‘Grand Luxury’ mainly located in the areas of Marbella and Estepona.

An additional 11 5-star hotels are concentrated in Marbella, Estepona and Malaga city.

According to Javier Hernández, executive vice-president of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), prices in the luxury hotel segment ‘are very dynamic’ and hotel rates can be considered high-end ‘from €320 or €350 euros per room per night,’ reaching an eye-watering rent of €3000 per night for presidential suites or villas.

Many of these 5-star hotel establishments are acquiring an international positioning on online platforms and with renowned tourist agencies, thanks to the fact that many top-end establishments are franchises of large international brands that aid to boost local economy given the high-end clientele they attract.

