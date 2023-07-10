A KITTEN has been rescued unscathed by local police officers in Torremolinos after being trapped for hours in a car engine in the unrelenting heat.

The incident occurred last Saturday, July 1, when, according to several local residents, a kitten had seemingly got itself wedged deep inside a car engine and had been meowing for hours unable to move.

The police were alerted and given the impossibility of locating the owner of the vehicle, and in addition to the incessant meowing of the trapped kitten, the officers proceeded to open the car.

There, stuck in a small cavity of the engine, the kitten, believed to be just a few weeks old was found and duly rescued.

Once freed, the young feline, which has already used one of its nine lives, was taken into care by one of the residents and the police left a note on the car for the owner, informing of the incident.

