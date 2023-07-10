MARBELLA has been awarded the most Blue Flags in Andalucia this year and proudly flies 11 flags this summer, two more than last year.

The iconic Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable tourism boats and this year, as in previous years, Marbella stands out for being the Andalucian municipality with the most of these distinguished flags.

Marbella has impeccable urban beaches and this year a total of nine beaches in the municipality boast the award including two new beaches; La Fontanilla and Nagüeles.

The other seven flags have once again been raised in: Adelfas-Alicate, Casablanca, El Cable, El Faro, Puerto Banús – Levante beach, Venus-Bajadilla beach and the marina of Puerto Banús.

Several of these blug flag beaches are also home to exclusive beach clubs, such as of Casablanca and El Faro, and others, such as the beaches of Guadalmina in San Pedro de Alcántara make for the ideal spot for a family day out.

Meanwhile the beach of Puerto Banus, in the epicentre of luxury, is a stone’s throw from the world-famous Oceans Club.

As highlighted by Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz the blue flag awards are a recognition of the constant work carried out by the Marbella City Council throughout the year and a ‘firm commitment at municipal level to these public spaces.’

