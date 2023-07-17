SPAIN’S mail service has distributed over 2 million letters containing the documentation required for voting via post in the general elections.

A total of 2,622,808 citizens have applied for postal vote, the highest number ever in Spain’s democracy.

The deadline for the application was last Thursday, July 13, while the last day to send the vote is this Thursday, July 20.

Correos mail service has confirmed that the documentation required for postal vote has already been sent to 2,3 million people.

Meaning that 300,000 voters are still waiting for their essential documents to arrive.

Spain’s postal service has said that these people will receive their documentation in the next two days, at least one day before the deadline.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that around 1.6 million people have already completed the whole postal vote process.

Spain’s state mail service has temporarily extended the opening times of all their offices until 10pm to cope with the extremely high turnout.

The general election was due to be held in December but in a surprise move by Prime Minister and PSOE leader Pedro Sanchez, it was brought forward to Sunday July 23.

