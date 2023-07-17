TWO trafficked caracal wild cats have been rescued in northern Spain and have been given a new home

The two caracals, a protected species under the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), were being kept in a house in the municipality of Santiurde de Toranzo (Cantabria).

The wild cats had been illegally sold to a local resident, who bought the specimens in a breeding centre in Toledo, near Madrid.

“We were told that two caracals were being taken for walks around the town. Agents went to the property and rescued them,” a Cantabria Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

Officers found the felines in a cage in the garden of the house.

The Guardia Civil has confirmed to the Olive Press that both wild cats have been taken to Primadomus conservation centre in Alicante.

