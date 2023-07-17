SPAIN’S tennis sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, has won the first Wimbledon title of his career after defeating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller yesterday, Sunday June 16.

The 20-year-old Spaniard rallied sensationally to recover from dropping the first set and saving a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after a four hours and 42 minutes epic battle on Wimbledon centre court.

Alcaraz’s win put an end to Djokovic’s remarkable winning streak and the Serb’s bid to equal Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Slams.

Alcaraz’s second Grand Slam victory, following his earlier conquest at the 2022 US Open, is being regarded by many in the sport as a changing of the generational guard and the start of a New Era in Tennis.

The epic victory has prompted a wave of fellow sporting stars to take to social media to praise the young tennis whiz-kid, including compatriot Rafael Nadal who tweeted: “Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, champion!!!”

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.

Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… pic.twitter.com/y0j2GowX3O — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 16, 2023

With this achievement, Alcaraz solidifies his position as the reigning world number one in the tennis realm.

