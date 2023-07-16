A 74-YEAR-OLD woman was left in a critical condition on Saturday, after a bull escaped from a local taurine event in the Valencia region and rampaged around the streets.

The incident took place in the municipality of Almassera, after the animal escaped from the neighbouring town of Tavernes Blanques by breaking through a barrier.

Ahora mismo en #Almàssera. Toro se escapa de Tavernes Blanques y acaba dando una vuelta por el pueblo… @apuntnoticies pic.twitter.com/hZVSfG2dGP — Sergio Holguín (@SerHolguin) July 15, 2023

Sources from the Spanish Civil Guard told news agency EFE that the authorities were eventually able to corner and capture the bull with the help of agricultural workers.

The victim was charged by the bull, leaving her with serious injuries and requiring hospital treatment.

