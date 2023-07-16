ANOTHER heatwave is due to arrive in Spain tomorrow, Monday, just a week after the last one saw temperatures spike across the country.

According to the state Aemet weather service, a total of 11 provinces are on yellow alert due to the sweltering conditions.

They are Madrid, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Cordoba, Granada, Jaen, Seville, Girona, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

The heatwave is expected to last from Monday to Wednesday, and will particularly affect central inland areas and parts of the south.

The conditions will be caused by a depression that will move from Tunisia toward the Mediterranean, arriving over the Iberian peninsula.

The thermometers are expected to hit as high as 42ºC in the Guadalquivir Valley, and could even reach 44ºC.

Many inland areas could see highs of 37 to 38ºC.

Minimum temperatures, meanwhile, will also be unusually high, making for uncomfortable nights. The tropical conditions are likely to see the mercury not fall below 20ºC or even 25ºC in parts.

The hot weather is, however, expected to ease off by Thursday.

