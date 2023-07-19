2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa with pool - € 399,000

Santa Ponsa, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 399,000

Cozy apartment in a prestigious location in Santa Ponsa This cozy family apartment is located in a gated complex with a garden and a swimming pool within walking distance of a beautiful sandy beach in Santa Ponsa, southwest coast of Mallorca. The living area of the apartment is 70 square meters and is divided into a living room with dining area and direct access to the outdoor terrace and garden, a separate fully equipped kitchen, 2 bedrooms with wardrobes, 1 bathroom. The property also has 1 parking space in the closed area of the residence. The complex has a well-kept Mediterranean garden,… See full property details