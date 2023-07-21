A MAN has been arrested in Malaga province after the violent death of a 54-year-old woman. The suspect is thought to have been in, or previously had, a relationship with the victim.

The woman died after being admitted to the Hospital Regional in the Andalusian province, and was presenting head injuries.

The incident took place in the municipality of Humilladero, where the woman lived according to news agency EFE. The authorities were alerted to the incident after they received an emergency call notifying that a woman was having trouble breathing.

The severity of the woman’s injuries saw her airlifted by helicopter to the hospital, where she died several hours later.

In July alone, at least four women in Spain have been killed by their partners or ex-partners. If this latest case is confirmed as one of domestic violence, there will have been 29 such victims this year, and 1,213 since official records began back in 2003.

