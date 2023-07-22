THE Sala Real 98 art gallery in Frigiliana is presenting a new exhibition: Without Rhyme or Reason by Helen Purdie from August 2nd to August 13th.

The exhibit features abstract art and is influenced by Purdie’s autism diagnosis in her adult life.

One Purdie’s works showcased in this new exhibit

Purdie is a Cambridge native who moved from Sheffield to Andualcia in 2020.

This is her third exhibit in Andalucia but her first exhibit that primarily showcases abstract works.

“The idea of doing abstract work has been really alien to me and I never thought I would find myself doing it or able to do it,” she said. “But then I just had this sudden urge to begin with paintbrushes and canvas and see what happened.”

The exhibit also features six other representational pieces and highlights the graphic nature of her work.

With her exhibits, she hopes audiences can interpret her works as they see fit.

When discussing her previous exhibits, she noted that her favourite part is “hearing how people respond individually to different works.”

The title, Without Rhyme or Reason is inspired by her “open for interpretation” style. While she has previously distanced herself from abstract work, she felt the urge to experiment with it, noting that this occurred “without rhyme or reason.”

Helen Purdie. Credit: Sara Stilo

Moving to Spain a few years ago has led to an evolution of her work, which Purdie says is depicted within her exhibit.

“For many years [prior to moving], I was inspired by the blue sky but now that I live under it, I don’t feel the need to paint it anymore,” she remarked.

The exhibition is run by the municipal government of Frigiliana.

As a part of the government’s art initiative, artists can approach the gallery about showcasing their work.

Sala Real 98 art gallery in Frigiliana

Purdie feels that the gallery in Frigiliana on the ground floor of a Pueblo townhouse creates a “domestic feel” that helps audiences connect with her work intimately. Her most recent exhibit also took place in this gallery.

