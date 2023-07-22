AFTER a season’s hiatus, one of the most popular Spas in the province of Granada, the Balneario de Alicún, has reopened.

The mineral-rich, hyper thermal natural waters which form part of a two-star hotel spar centre, have a natural temperature of 35º and contain bicarbonates, sulphates, calcium and magnesium; the combination offers therapeutic cures using treatment methods such as: immersion in baths, jet sprays, steam baths, underwater hydro massage, mud baths, inhalations, massage, electrotherapy and rehabilitation pool to help cure rheumatism, chronic inflammation and other neurological problems caused by stress.

Located in the north of Granada, near the convergence of the two rivers Fardes and Gor, this thermal centre is an oasis of spectacular beauty in the middle of a wild and arid environment just 8 kilometers from Villanueva de La Torres and Garafe, 31 kilometers from Guadix and 90 kilometers from Granada city.

The therapeutic mineral-rich medicinal waters at Alicún de las Torres Spa Centre, located 750 metres above sea level, were declared to be of Public Interest by Decree on 31 March 1870 and can be accessed from the A-92 road between Baza and Guadix.

