POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a shocking car crash in Gibraltar early Saturday morning that left another man fighting for life in a Spanish hospital.

Unconfirmed reports said the second serious victim had died after being treated in a private hospital in Spain.

A third man was also recovering from his injuries in Gibraltar after images showed the car hit the barrier and postbox outside Natwest Bank on Line Wall Road at about 3.45am Saturday morning.

Royal Gibraltar Police are especially looking for a woman who approached the scene of the accident at 3.45am and then made a call, possibly to the Police Control Room.

CCTV caught images of her and police hope she could offer more information on how the crash happened.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police Control Room received a report for police and ambulance assistance at 03:46, following reports that a car had collided with street furniture outside NatWest Bank,” a police statement read.

“The family of the deceased male, 18, have been notified of his death and a police liaison officer is currently supporting the family.”

“A second male who was in the car, 19, remains in a critical condition at a hospital in Spain.

“A third male, 18, who was also in the car, remains in Saint Bernard’s Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.”

Early reports suggest that the driver hit a postbox and the barrier to the parking of Natwest Bank on Line Wall Road.

The fire service, ambulance and Gibraltar Defence Police all deployed to the accident, that the police declare a major incident.

Police officers closed the road and put up traffic diversions between Cathedral Square Park and the traffic lights at the British War Memorial Steps following the fatal accident.

“This has been a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers will be with all the families and friends linked to this incident,” Police Commissioner Richard Ullger tweeted Saturday.

“I am immensely grateful to all the officers who dealt with it and the support from GDP, GHA, ambulance and others.”

This has been a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers will be with all the families and friends linked to this incident. I am immensely grateful to all the @RGPolice officers who dealt with it and the support from @MODGibraltar GDP, @Official_GFRS GHA, GAS and others. https://t.co/uvivVY4Mlx — CoP Richard Ullger RGP (@CoPRUllger) July 22, 2023

Police detectives are still trying to piece together how the accident occurred and if it could be connected to the Friday night of revellry on the Rock.

If the woman concerned or anyone else witnessed the accident, the Royal Gibraltar Police asked them to call their hotline 200 72500.

ALSO READ: