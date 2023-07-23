2 bedroom Villa for sale in Majanicho with pool garage - € 189,000

Majanicho, Fuerteventura 2 beds 2 baths € 189,000

Your new home has a name: Origo Mare Villas. The 2-bedroom villas are distributed on 2 floors. On the ground floor is an open bright and modern kitchen-living-space, one bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a bathroom. On the upper floor we find the second bedroom with its bathroom and a large terrace to enjoy the sunbathing. These are places designed for complete comfort, with top-quality, fully-equipped interiors and a private garden to enjoy the sun. The complex has facilities to die for, common areas with several swimming pools, recreation areas, sports grounds, restaurants and a supermarket…