SUMMER is here and with it comes lazy days, sunshine, fun-filled activities and the likelihood of eating out more.

From Andalucia to Asturias, Spain’s diverse Mediterranean diet has dishes from all over the country, and restaurants eager to serve the vibrant world of Spanish cuisine.

However, the sheer number of restaurants may make picking one seem like a daunting task. Fortunately, the leading restaurant discovery and reservation platform app in Europe, TheFork, has listed Spain’s Top 20 ‘must-visit’ restaurants this summer—four of which are found in Malaga—and makes choosing where to have your next outdoor dining experience that bit easier.

From haute-cuisine restaurants to taverns and beach bars, the following are TheFork Summer Hits for Malaga.

Alelí (Avenida Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, Marbella)

Recreating a little piece of Italy, Aleli, by the Dani García Group, opened last summer, 2022, and serves up some of Italy’s most emblematic dishes in a breathtaking Italian restaurant located in Marbella, boasting modern and chic interior design.

Namis (Calle del Alamo, Estepona)

Namis serves Asian cuisine at the highest level. Embark on a culinary journey to Japan with their tasty Japanese and seafood-inspired cooking. The layout and design of this authentic restaurant is superb, including a beautiful courtyard setting.

Florida Mijas Beach (Calle Carabelas, 9, La Cala de Mijas)

Florida Mijas Beach is a cosy multi-space beach club located in Cala de Mijas that combines a swimming pool, cocktail bar, restaurant and a disco club on a 3000m² beach area set in a pretty enclave with unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Boho Restaurant (Urb. Lomas de Río Verde, 144, Marbella)

Boho Restaurant is the gastronomic venture of chef Diego del Río, which offers haute cuisine that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, from breakfast to dinner, including cocktails and a wine cellar with over 300 labels.

TheFork’s Top 20 summer ‘must-visit’ in Spain are the following:

1. Purobeach Illeta (Mallorca)

2. Sky Bar (Ibiza)

3. Arena’s Lounge (Lanzarote)

4. El Xalet de Montjuïc (Barcelona)

5. Sky Bar by Ocean Drive (Ibiza)

6. The Eighth – L’Azure Hotel (Lloret de Mar)

7. Cuit by Miquel Calent (located in Palma de Mallorca)

8. Velissima (Barcelona)

9. Es Princep Rooftop (Palma de Mallorca)

10. Cataria – Iberostar Selection Andalucia (Chiclana de la Frontera)

11. Restaurant Barretes – Ca’s Xorc Luxury Retreat (Sóller)

12. Gecko Restaurant – Hotel Gecko Beach Club (Formentera)

13. Alelí (Marbella)

14. Namis (Málaga)

15. Restaurant Belvedere Benidorm (Benidorm)

16. Only Adults Restaurant – Hotel Agroturismo Llucasaldent Gran (Son Bou)

17. K-OBA by UM (Santa Eulalia-Ibiza)

18. Restaurant Nómada (Dénia)

19. Florida Mijas Beach (Cala de Mijas)

20. Boho Restaurant (Marbella)

