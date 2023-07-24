2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas with pool garage - € 318,000

Mijas, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 318,000

Magnificent apartment with garden of 100 m2 a few meters from the beach. It consists of 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and another in the hallway to the bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with all appliances and direct access to the garden. Built 120m2 and covered terrace next to a garden of 100m2. Garage + storage included. With solar orientation to the east with natural light. It is perfectly equipped and has A / C and heating in each room, underfloor heating in bathrooms and home automation that allows the control of the house, electric shutters, marble floors and excellent finishes.