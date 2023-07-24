TWO employees who stole thousands of rum and whiskey bottles from the supermarket they worked at have been arrested in Los Barrios (Cadiz).

The workers are said to have taken around 1,500 Barcelo and Johnnie Walker bottles worth 19,900€.

Guardia Civil agents were alerted by the shop manager, who said that several bottles were missing.

Officers discovered that the two accused were robbing the bottle crates on Saturdays at around 6am, when they were the only people in the supermarket.

The workers had discovered a blind spot within the warehouse, where a van was parked and used to load the stolen goods.

Agents confirmed that the bottles were later sold to small shops in the same town and in the nearby municipalities of San Roque and Alcala de los Gazules.

“We have arrested the two workers and we are investigating the three owners of the small shops they illegally sold the bottles to,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

He continued: “The local shops were selling the bottles at a very low price during the town fiestas. We could only recover around one third of them.”

Read more: