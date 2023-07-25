Three men who were being searched for a drug-related kidnapping in France have been arrested in Murcia.

The suspects, aged 24, 26 and 22 are from France, Morocco and Angola and had been living in Murcia since March.

Police said that the crime took place in Toulouse and that the victim of the kidnap had allegedly stolen drugs from them.

Guardia Civil received a European arrest and surrender warrant and managed to locate the criminals.

“The arrest took place while the suspects loaded their cases into the boot of a car, ready to leave the area,” a Guardia spokesman told the Olive Press.

The three arrested have been transferred to Madrid while they await an extradition order to be sent back to France.

