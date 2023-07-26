RONDA, the picturesque city in Spain, will be shortly honoured with the prestigious ‘Tourist Destination of Excellence’ award for the year 2023.

This coveted accolade is a testament to the city’s outstanding appeal and remarkable efforts in promoting tourism and preserving its cultural heritage.

The recognition, bestowed by the tourism authorities from the Junta, recognises the city’s commitment to providing visitors with an exceptional travel experience, highlighting its rich history, stunning landscapes, and unique cultural offerings.

Angel Martinez, the Municipal Delegate of Tourism at Ronda City Council, has expressed elation and motivation upon receiving the news of this esteemed recognition from the Junta, highlighting that the award is ‘a testament to the city’s relentless dedication to promoting its allure on the international stage over the past four years.’

Receiving the ‘Tourist Destination of Excellence’ award serves as a resounding validation of Ronda City Council’s efforts and achievements in fostering sustainable and outstanding tourism experiences, evidenced by the notable surge in visitor numbers and the prolonged stays of tourists in the region, drawing over 1.7 million visitors annually.

The award reinforces Ronda’s status as a leading tourist destination and celebrates the ongoing efforts to create an exceptional experience for all who visit this remarkable gem in Spain.

READ MORE: