ESTEPONA is gearing up for a night of rock ‘n’ roll magic as the Queen Forever Tribute band prepares to take the stage at TAF Garden, Auditorio Felipe VI, this coming Saturday at 9:30pm as part of their ‘We Will Rock You’ tour.

The concert promises to revive the finest moments of the iconic British band, as announced by the Estepona City Council yesterday, Monday July 31.

Concert-goers can expect to be enthralled by a captivating performance, featuring Queen’s greatest hits and iconic shows like Live Aid, Montreal, and Live at Wembley.

The artists of ‘Queen Forever’ will once again embody the spirit of Freddie Mercury and his bandmates on stage.

Since their formation in 2015, the band has dedicated themselves to perfecting every aspect, from their stage presence to their musical arrangements, ensuring an authentic Queen experience.

Having made a notable impact on the talent show ‘Got Talent España,’ ‘Queen Forever’ has earned a stellar reputation in the world of tribute bands, drawing massive crowds of over 600,000 fans who have witnessed the incredible performances of Tolo Sanders as Freddie Mercury, Adrian Pujadas as Brian May, Haritz Caperochipi as Roger Taylor, Juanjo Amengual as John Deacon, and Sebastian Raimundo as Spike Edney.

Tickets for this unforgettable event are now available for purchase at www.tafestepona.com, the López Agency situated at Avenida Juan Carlos I, 11, and at the Auditorio box office two hours before the show.

General admission grants access to the outdoor area of the venue, without assigned seating. In case of adverse weather on the concert day, the event will move indoors to the esteemed Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona.

Music enthusiasts and Queen fans alike are in for a treat as they prepare to witness a night of timeless rock classics and unforgettable tributes to one of the greatest bands in music history.

