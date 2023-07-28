A BRITISH man has been arrested for stabbing a love rival after coming home unexpectedly and finding his girlfriend in another man’s arms.

The bloody love triangle took place at a home in Santa Ponça in Calvia, Mallorca around 3.45am, after which the suspect fled the scene while his love rival staggered with a kitchen knife in his side.

The victim was rushed to Son Espases Hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition and is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The incident unfolded when the young Brit returned home unexpectedly in the early hours and discovered his Congolese girlfriend in a compromising position with her 32-year-old Moroccan lover.

A heated argument ensued between the two men which soon became violent, culminating in the boyfriend committing attempted homicide on the lothario.

Guardia Civil officers responded to the scene and conducted interviews with both the woman and her wounded lover.

A quick search unearthed the alleged attacker in the nearby vicinity and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“The suspect stabbed his victim with a 20cm kitchen knife out of sheer jealousy,” Guardia Civil sources told the Olive Press.

It is just the latest in a string of incidents involving Brits and stabbings, often involving girlfriends.

Earlier this month a British man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in a car when the couple was leaving a venue in Mijas Costa on the Costa del Sol.

