THE Gipsy Kings touched down in Gibraltar to play at the top of the Rock as part of their worldwide Renaissance Tour.

The group, famous for Bamboleo and Djobi Djoba played an exclusive acoustic set in the iconic Skywalk before their main concert Friday night.

The Grammy award winning band was scheduled to perform in the indoor hall of the Europa Sports Complex at Gibraltar’s Europa Point.

The legendary French-born co-founder of the group Tonino Baliardo will lead the performance.

The Gipsy Kings achieved global fame in 1987 when they spent 40 weeks on the US charts with a self-titled album.

They followed it up with covers of I’ve got no Strings and Hotel California and various top collaborations which kept them in the limelight to this day.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani met the artists during a sound check ahead of the July 28 concert.

He helped facilitate the concert at the top of the Rock and is hoping to use recordings of the show and interview to promote Gibraltar’s unique tourist sites.

“It’s great to see a well known band like the Gipsy Kings performing in Gibraltar,” Daryanani said.

“I’m sure it will be an enjoyable event for our people and for our visitors alike.

“Events like these help put Gibraltar on the entertainment map and we are grateful to Fresh Entertainment for organizing this concert and bringing the Kings to Gibraltar.”

The Renaissance Tour, which features various performances in the United States and Canada comes after the Gipsy Kings sold over 14 million albums worldwide.

