A NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Brit has died from a heart attack while partying in an Ibiza nightclub in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The young man suffered cardiac arrest at the popular party destination, and an ambulance rushed to the scene to perform emergency CPR.

Miraculously, paramedics managed to resuscitate a heart beat that brought him back from the brink.

He was then taken to Can Misses Hospital hospital, but tragically passed away one hour later at 6.30am.

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Local media outlets have indicated that the nightclub in question is located along the route from Ibiza Town to San Antonio.

The British Foreign Office said: “We are providing support to the grieving family of the British man who tragically lost his life in Ibiza.

“Our team is in close contact with the local authorities during this difficult time.”

The incident marks the fifth reported fatality in the vicinity of San Antonio since June 23.

Ibiza continues to be a favoured hotspot among British nationals, attracting a staggering 800,000 visitors annually.

