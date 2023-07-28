THE British man who fled the scene after stabbing his girlfriend in Costa del Sol two weeks ago has been arrested in the UK.

The 36-year-old, who was being sought by Guardia Civil, is accused of stabbing his girlfriend inside a car when the couple was leaving a beach club in Mijas Costa, near Fuengirola.

The woman was found on the side of the road and it remains unknown if she was pushed out by her partner or whether she fled the moving vehicle to escape.

He fled the scene and it is believed he left Spain through Gibraltar.

Pedro Fernandez, Delegate of the Spanish Government in Andalucia, confirmed the arrested Brit has ‘a long criminal record’ and that he was in prison in England for a lengthy period of time.

The victim was released from Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

“The only thing we can reveal is that his girlfriend is also British but we cannot make any further comments on the investigation,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

