SPAIN’S former king Juan Carlos I has announced he will ‘soon’ be back in Spain for more stays in Galicia.

Juan Carlos, who went into self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates in August 2020 after a number of scandals involving his finances emerged, made his third visit to Spain last July 25.

The father of Felipe VI participated in two sailing regattas in Galicia’s Sanxenxo with his boat El Bribon (The Naughty one), winning one of them.

The former monarch has told the Spanish press he will come back ‘soon’ to the north of Spain and that he intends to play ‘many more’ visits in the near future.

Juan Carlos I is flying back to Abu Dhabi today after staying at the house of his dear friend Pedro Campos, businessman and president of Sanxenxo’s boat club, since his arrival on Wednesday.

On his way to Vigo Airport, he told reporters he was feeling ‘very happy’ and confirmed his intention of returning soon.

Spain’s Emeritus King will also travel to the UK this August to participate in the 6 Metre Class Sailing World Cup that will take place from August 28 to September 8 in the Isle of Wright.

