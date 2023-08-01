A ROBBERY gang that struck at 15 bars and restaurants in the Horta Nord area of Valencia province has been broken up by the Guardia Civil.

A 40-year-old Romanian man has been arrested with a 42-year-old man- of Spanish nationality- being investigated who is said to be in Picassent prison.

The Guardia are continuing to search for a third man.

The trio stole €7,000 in cash and three mobile phones as well as causing €15,000 of damage to the hospitality establishments.

Authorities said the robberies took place in Massamagrell, Museros, Pobla de Farnals and Albuixech.

The burglaries all took place at night when the businesses were closed and the men travelled to their target by car.

One of them would act as a look-out while the other two would force open the shutters of the establishment with a hydraulic jack and tools.

Once inside, they rifled through cash registers to steal money, as well as anything else they could get their hands on.

