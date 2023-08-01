BENIDORM CITY COUNCIL will use over 210 people each day to clean up the resort during August- the busiest tourist month of the year.

Extra staff were deployed last month, but numbers have been increased still further through to August 31.

The street cleaning programme will work through district by district to ‘create the best possible image of the city,’ said Benidorm’s Street Cleaning councillor, Luis Navarro.

Navarro said the reinforced cleansing will also include extra waste collection services to pick up cardboard paper, containers and glass.

“All washing-down on public roads and streets adjacent to the beaches will be increased to keep the roads and pavements in the best possible condition,” he added.

Special attention will be paid to the maintenance of containers, bins and urban furniture with an added focus at key entrances to Benidorm on Avenidas Beniarda, Bernat de Sarria, and Comunidad Valenciana.

Another priority of the enhanced operation will focus on districts with the greatest influx of tourists- notably the La Cala and Rincon de Loix areas of the city.