GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

AN ORANGE weather alert has been issued for Malaga with temperatures set to soar as high as 41C today and tomorrow.

The warning from Spanish forecaster AEMET said the ‘terral’ wind is behind much of the searing heat this week.

The terral is a blast of air from the north-west that heats up significantly as it travels to the south before arriving to the coast.

According to AEMET, the hottest times of day on Tuesday and Wednesday will be between 1pm and 9pm.

According to AEMET, the hottest times of day on Tuesday and Wednesday will be between 1pm and 9pm (CREDIT: AEMET)

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: The different winds of Andalucia and what they mean

It follows a week of high temperatures along the Costa del Sol which saw the mercury hit 35C in Marbella on Sunday – in what was the hottest day of the month paired with July 19.

Thursday will continue to be very hot with a yellow warning remaining in place for high temperatures.

Yellow warnings for high temperature are also in place across Sevilla, Granada and Cordoba this week.