SMOKE-FREE beaches are becoming the norm in Andalucia, with one in every five beaches now prohibiting smoking, with Cadiz leading the way.

Andalucia’s commitment to safeguarding public health has seen a remarkable surge with its decision to prohibit smoking on a substantial portion of its sun-kissed beaches.

This move comes as part of the regional government’s broader strategy to create healthier and more enjoyable environments for beachgoers and to minimise the negative impact of smoking on the natural surroundings.

As the leader of the pack, Cadiz has embraced the smoke-free beach initiative wholeheartedly. Not only has it implemented the ban on smoking across multiple beaches, but it has also actively promoted awareness campaigns to educate visitors about the benefits of a smoke-free environment.

The result has been a welcoming atmosphere for everyone, including families and non-smokers, who can now relish their beach experiences without the discomfort of cigarette smoke.

While Cadiz leads the way with smoke-free beaches, Granada has only one, and that is Motril, a pristine 500-meter strip, nestled between Villa Astrida and the Los Moriscos club, which proudly flaunts its non-smoking status.

The prohibition of smoking on Andalucian beaches offers a plethora of health benefits for both visitors and locals.

Secondhand smoke, a well-known health hazard, poses risks to non-smokers and vulnerable groups, including children and pregnant women.

By creating smoke-free spaces, Andalucia is taking a commendable step towards protecting its citizens and tourists from such health risks.

Furthermore, the environmental implications of smoking on beaches cannot be ignored. Discarded cigarette butts contribute significantly to marine pollution, posing a threat to marine life and harming the coastal ecosystem. With the ban in place, Andalucia aims to mitigate these environmental consequences and promote sustainable beach tourism.

The list of smoke-free beaches in Andalucia include the following:

Smoke-free beaches in Almeria province

San Nicolas beach at Adra, Cuevas de Almanzora (Quitapellejos – Palomares /Pozo del Esparto) and Vera.

Smoke-free beaches in Cadiz province

Arcos de la Frontera, Barbate (Canos de Meca, Zahora, El Carmen and Zahara de los Atunes), Conil de la Frontera (La Fontanilla and El Chorrillo), La Linea, Puerto Real (La Cachucha, La Ministra and El Conchal), Puerto de Santa Maria, Sanlucar de Barrameda (Baja Guia, Calzada-Piletas and Jara), Tarifa (Playa Chica, Atlantera, Valdevaqueros, Lances Sur and Norte and Bolonia), Vejer (El Palmar) and Zahara de la Sierra (Playita de Arroyomolinos).

Smoke-free beaches in Cordoba province

Almodovar del Rio

Smoke-free beaches in Huelva province

Ayamonte, Lepe, Isla Cristina and Punta Umbria.

Smoke-free beaches in Granada province

Motril

Smoke-free beaches in Malaga province

Algarrobo, Almayate, Estepona, Torrox and Velez-Malaga (Lagos, Mezquitilla, Caleta, Torre del Mar, Valle Nizas and Benajarafe).

