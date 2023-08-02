GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

SPAIN welcomed 8.3 million foreign tourists in June- 10.9% more than in the same month last year according to the National Institute of Statistics.

Visitors from the United Kingdom accounted for almost two million tourists- 23.8% of the total.

The Balearic Islands were the most popular destination followed by Catalunya and Andalucia, with most arrivals staying between four to seven nights independent of any package holiday.

Spending in June stood at €10.6 billion-17.5% above June last year, and 10% higher than the €9,600 million in June 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Expenditure has been setting monthly all-time record highs since last November, despite average stays being shorter compared to 2019.

The post-pandemic recovery is almost complete with Spain receiving a total of 37.5 million international tourists in the first six months of the year, which is just 1.6% down on the same period in 2019.

In the first half of the year, tourists spent a total of €46 billion- 28.3% more than last year, and 14.3% above levels four years ago.

The average expenditure per tourist is €1,275, with an annual increase of 5.9%, while daily expenditure grew by 7.9%, to €188.

