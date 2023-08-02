GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

A NEW agreement between Spain and the UK allowing students to access universities and other higher education institutions in both countries came into force on Wednesday.

The deal was signed on July 3 by the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott and the Spain’s Education Minister. Pilar Alegría, and Universities Minister, Joan Subirats.

ALEGRIA & ELLIOTT

Following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, the accord enables students with UK qualifications (including A-levels and equivalent) to access universities in Spain without the requirement of additional entrance exams.

Entry exams will only be required for certain competitive courses, as was the case prior to Brexit.

Students from the Spanish education system are able to continue to access UK universities and other higher education institutions with additional legal certainty.

The agreement has brought extra clarity for schools and families in Spain with British Schools in the country set to continue to provide students for UK universities as has been the case for many years.

The deal also establishes a framework to increase long-standing cooperation between the UK and Spain in the field of education.