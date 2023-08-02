GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

THREE of Europe’s ‘Most Wanted’ criminals have been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Calpe on the Costa Blanca.

The Hungarian men were members of a drug gang in their native country focusing on growing cannabis and distributing it.

Seven members of the organisation were identified with plantations raided by Hungarian police who seized large quantities of narcotics.

Two men were detained but five of their colleagues fled their homeland resulting in European and international arrest warrants being issued against them.

In October 2022, the fugitives were listed in Europol’s ‘Game Over’ campaign, ranking the 54 most wanted criminals in Europe.

‘MOST WANTED’ CAUGHT

Last May, Hungarian police received strong indications that three of the fugitives could be hiding out in Alicante province and by using false identities, they carried on distributing drugs hidden in lorries with the help of other compatriots.

The Guardia Civil were contacted and addresses were raided to Calpe to execute three arrests, and the men were handed over to the National Court in Madrid for extradition proceedings to take place.

If found guilty of drug charges in Hungary, they could face life in prison.

