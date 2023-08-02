A SUSPECTED gas explosion in the northwestern Spanish city of Valladolid left one woman dead and 14 people injured on Tuesday night. The body of the victim was found in the early hours of Wednesday morning after an intensive search by emergency crews.

The incident took place at just before 11pm on Goya street in the city, in a four-story building, which caught fire after the explosion.

The victim, who was aged 53, was located at around 5.30am. Her family had been unable to locate her and she was not answering her phone.

En toda la zona afectada siguen trabajando los servicios de emergencia.

Rogamos sigan las indicaciones de los profesionales que se encuentran en el lugar y eviten aproximarse al mismo. pic.twitter.com/Mf8tBnFDUS — PoliciaValladolid (@PoliciaVLL) August 1, 2023

The explosion was strong enough to be felt in several parts of the city in Valladolid province, and actually caused the building to collapse according to the Cadena SER radio network.

Emergency crews reported that of the 14 people injured, two – a father and son – had to be taken to the intensive care unit in an area hospital for burns treatment.

One of the residents of the block told Spanish media that she had to get out of the building ‘practically crawling’ down the stairs.

Este es el momento en el que los bomberos recuperaban uno de sus tres gatos. Aún falta uno por localizar. pic.twitter.com/ElJyyUgjfg — Radio Valladolid (@ValladolidSER) August 1, 2023

“I only know that we have lost everything,” said another, named Marta Blanco, who was caught on video being reunited with two of her three cats by fire crews after the explosion.

Read more: