THE MAYOR of a Valencia province town says he and his partner suffered a homophobic attack in the street on Monday.

Adrian Alvarez from the left-wing Esquerra Unida de Pais Valencia(EUPV), was elected mayor of Fuenterrobles in 2019 and easily secured another four-year term in May in what is an EUPV stronghold in the Requena-Utiel region.

Alvarez says he was punched in the jaw by an irate woman while his partner was struck on his forehead forcing his glasses to break.

BUSTED GLASSES(Adrian Alvarez image)

A complaint has been filed with the Guardia Civil who are searching for the aggressor.

The tirade started when the mayor and his partner had just arrived at a business in Fuenterrobles that they jointly run.

After seeing both men together, Alvarez said that the woman ‘got into a rage’ and shouted obscenities at them, including calling them ‘faggots’ amongst a selection of coarse words.

The mayor said that their reaction of ‘indifference’ infuriated the woman, who then physically assaulted them on the street with several passers-by seeing what happened.

As the men tried to defend themselves, she fell to the ground and started to scream.

“She then started to say that we had hit her but there were fortunately plenty of witnesses,” added Alvarez.

The two men went to a health centre to get an injury report which they then presented to the Guardia Civil as part of their denuncia against the woman.

Posting on social media, Alvarez said: “We are fine and we hope that justice is done and that the full weight of the law falls on these types of people who believe they have the right to attack another without any qualms.”

