THE newly started month of August will see minimal cruise activity, with 13 dockings scheduled by 10 different ships.

These figures, provided on the website of the Malaga Port Authority, closely resemble those obtained during the same period in 2022 when eight tourist vessels made a total of 12 stops.

Historically, the eighth month of the calendar has been one of the least visited by cruise ships throughout the year, with January and February being the only months with less than double-digit docking numbers.

In line with this seasonal trend, the moorings for the month that has just begun will witness a steady trickle of visits in the coming weeks, with only one day seeing two cruise ships docked in the Malaga port.

MSC Cruises continues to support the port of the Costa del Sol capital, with four scheduled stops by two of its ships – MSC Virtuosa making one visit and MSC Orchestra offering three, all beginning and ending their routes at the Malaga cruise facilities.

Following closely in terms of presence in the port of Malaga in August is Windstar Cruises, which will bring its five-masted sailboat Wind Surf twice to the port.

This ship was responsible for the inauguration of the cruise terminal located in Palmeral de las Sorpresas in July 2012.

In addition to these stops by two companies with a long history in Malaga, Sunday, August 6, will witness the first docking of the ship Vista, the new construction of Oceania Cruises, which made its inaugural journey in May of this year.

Completing the list of highlights during the cruise-filled August in Malaga, the ship Crystal Serenity will return to Malaga on Wednesday, August 9, after not being present in the Malaga port facilities since November 2019.

August will have few cruise ship stops, with the presence of vessels from nine different cruise lines, marking a modest end to the summer quarter with a total of just under 50 dockings.

