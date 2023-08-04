GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

MALAGA airport terminal continues to break barriers in this record-breaking year for the number of operations and passengers.

The start of August couldn’t have been more spectacular, with a total of 2,624 scheduled operations between Friday, July 28, and this past Tuesday, August 1.

The figures are the highest in the entire historical series, surpassing for the first time the record for the best weekend of the year, dating back to just before the pandemic in August 2019 when 2,489 operations were counted over five days.

In addition to the 5.5% increase compared to the pre-Covid-19 figures, there’s also an increase compared to the same period a year ago when there were a total of 2,458 operations between Friday, July 29 and Tuesday, August 2. In this case, the increase is 6.8%.

The day with the most scheduled movements this year was this past Sunday, with 541 operations, while last year’s maximum was 510 counted on Saturday, July 30, and pre-pandemic, 515 operations were recorded on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

According to Aena sources, out of all the flights scheduled for this past weekend, 81% were international operations.

There were 2,117 international flights, compared to a total of 508 with origin or destination in Spanish territory.

Additionally, Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, with over fifty airlines operating at its facilities, has surpassed the number of destinations and routes this summer, with 150 and 254 respectively, to improve Andalucia’s connectivity with four of the five continents.

