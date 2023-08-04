GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

IZNATE, a quaint village nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Malaga, is gearing up for its much-awaited annual event – Moscatel Grape Day.

This gastronomic extravaganza, declared a Provincial Tourist Singularity Festival that takes place every first Saturday of August, promises a weekend filled with delectable delights, cultural festivities, and a celebration of the village’s prized produce – the Moscatel grape.

As of tomorrow, Saturday August 5, the village will come alive with a vibrant artisan market that will set the stage for the festivities, showcasing a diverse array of handcrafted goods and local delicacies.

Visitors and locals alike will have the chance to explore the unique creations and immerse themselves in the traditional crafts of Iznate.

On Saturday evening, at 8pm, the main event will take centre stage – the gastronomic route. Food enthusiasts will embark on a mouthwatering journey through the village, sampling an assortment of dishes expertly prepared using the beloved Moscatel grape.

From savoury delights to sweet treats, each plate will be a testament to the rich culinary heritage of Iznate.

Local chefs and culinary experts will showcase their creativity, infusing the dishes with the distinctive flavours of the Moscatel grape.

Visitors can indulge in a feast of cold soups, succulent main courses, and luscious desserts, all accompanied by the exceptional taste of this unique fruit.

The festivities will be complemented by live music performances, enhancing the ambiance and creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

