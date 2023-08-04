ARCHAEOLOGISTS will soon start a dig at a whole new location on Gibraltar’s famous Rock after its national museum said there could be ‘important remains’ there.

The new dig will take place east of Arengo’s Gardens and Arengo’s Palace Car Park near Moorish Castle Estate, a government spokesperson said.

Gibraltar’s Ministry of Heritage has labelled it a ‘scheduled archaeological area’ under section 4 of the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018.

This is the first archaeological dig the ministry establishes after giving the Gorham’s World Heritage site similar protection.

It was the National Museum that first gave the government notice that the area could yield some historic remains.

The Ministry of Heritage used governmental powers to lock down the area to any amateur treasure hunters.

“Any disturbance of the ground, excavation or removal of any object or antiquity from the scheduled archaeological area without having ‘scheduled archaeological area consent’ is not permitted,” the government said in a statement.

Minister for Heritage John Cortes called the start of the dig ‘another very important milestone in the protection of our heritage’ in the statement.

“We now have our first scheduled archaeological area, an area that deserves protection due to its rich material culture,” he said.

“I am looking forward to seeing the work undertaken by our heritage specialists and what they will uncover.”

Although authorities did not give any indication of what they were looking for, but the Gorham’s Cave complex already has full UN protection.

It is part of a World Heritage Site that takes in other important archaeological sites in the nearby area.

Additionally, this government has set up a Gibraltar Natural Park that includes all the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, ensuring more protection and international recognition for the area.

ALSO READ: